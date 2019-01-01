What football team do Oasis stars Noel Gallagher & Liam Gallagher support?

The Mancunian brothers are heroes in their native Manchester, but which team do they support – and do they lean towards Old Trafford or the Etihad?

Liam and Noel Gallagher are two of Manchester's most prodigal sons, having been one of the defining bands of the Britpop movment with Oasis.

Spurning classics such as 'Wonderwall', 'Don't Look Back In Anger' and 'Live Forever', Oasis rose to prominence in the early '90s with acclaimed records 'Definitely Maybe' and 'What's the Story? (Morning Glory)'.

Oasis are just one of a number of notable rock bands hailing from Manchester who gained fame in the '80s to '90s including the Stone Roses and The Smiths, and the band – anchored by the Gallagher duo – remain as beloved today as they had been when they first broke through the scene, despite disbanding in 2009.

The Gallaghers, however, are as known for their music as they are famed for their infamous relationship. The brothers are notorious for their public feuds and their mutual dislike, and their animosity towards one another is the main reason the band broke up in the first place. They have since gone on their solo ways since the band's breakup in 2009, though continue to perform Oasis hits individually as part of their sets.

They are treated as heroes in their native Manchester, and unlike the defining Liverpool band the Beatles, Oasis are massive football fans. But who do Oasis support? Goal takes a look.

It's been well-documented that the Gallagher brothers are die-hard fans. Singer Liam and guitarist Noel are born and bred Mancunians, and have supported the Sky Blues since childhood.

While the likes of their Madchester counterparts the Stone Roses are supporters, Gallaghers have always been City supporters, through and through – despite the Sky Blues not being the obvious choice to support in the north west, due to having lived in the shadow of their crosstown rivals for decades.

The Gallaghers have supported the Citizens since the early '70s, years before the club were taken over by Shiekh Mansour and began the process of reclaiming some of the glory from their neighbours in red.

"Man United were in the Second Division then and we were the top team in Manchester for about 10 years," Noel told the Guardian in 2000.

"But over the years, when City have been struggling and United have become the best team in Europe, I've sometimes wondered why my dad brought me to Maine Road rather than Old Trafford.

“The reason is basically a family one - my dad hated his brothers. They were all Irish people who came over here and decided to support United. My dad chose City instead, just to piss them off. No other reason than that. Liam and I should by rights have been United fans."

On April 27 and 28 1996, Oasis played their first headline outdoor concerts at Maine Road football stadium, the then-home of Manchester City before their move to the Etihad.

"The first game my dad ever took me to was City vs at Maine Road in 1971. That was it – City became my team," he continued.

Both brothers are known to be regular match-goers at the Etihad, and Noel has even built friendships with the likes of Pep Guardiola and Vincent Kompany. He was on the pitch at the Etihad celebrating Man City's title win in 2018 and even carried out punditry duties for Sky Sports alongside Gary Neville during a Manchester derby.

He is also close friends with ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who is also an avid Manchester City supporter.

Of course, Noel witnessed Manchester City's incredible title win in 2012 where Sergio Aguero scored a stoppage-time goal to clinch the Premier League over their crosstown rivals in the dying seconds of the game.

"My mate tried to pull the TV off the wall," he recalls. "I swore a lot and then I cried like a baby because I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was mindblowing.”

His younger brother Liam is also a fervent City supporter and takes to his Twitter account frequently to share his thoughts about the Sky Blues, especially in regards to the title race.

When Manchester City put an end to 's unbeaten Premier League run at the Etihad in January 2019 to keep their title hopes alive, Liam had a few choice words about the Merseysiders – and their manager Jurgen Klopp in particular.

I see all the Heavy metal mickey mousers have lost there sense of humour can’t handle it getting personal about my tambourine playing no need as you were MCFC LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 4, 2019

And when Liverpool stumbled in the league by drawing against the likes of West Ham, Manchester United and , therefore losing momentum in the title race and enabling City to return as favourites, he shared his elation with the world.

ROCK N ROLL FOOTBALL MCFC TOTL LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 10, 2019