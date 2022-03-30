What do ePremier League champions win? FIFA tournament prize money breakdown

The Premier League, in collaboration with EA, has created the ePremier League, a yearly online tournament in which competitive players compete against one another on EA's FIFA game franchise.

Players entering the tournament pick to represent their favoured club as they gain the opportunity to showcase their talents in the competitive gaming space.

The fourth year of the ePremier League competition has crowned a new champion. GOAL takes a look at the ePremier League champions and the amount of prize money they've won.

What is the ePremier League prize money?

The 2022 winning pair took home the £30,000 first prize, £15,000 for each player, as well as the all-important seats in the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series European Playoffs. The runners-up also each received £7,500.

This year, two players were crowned champions due to a change in the tournament's system, where instead of playing individually, your scores would be aggregated with your partner, and that would determine the winner.

Previously, the one winner of the tournament would receive a £20,000 reward with the runner-up receiving £10,000.

Position Prize money Winners £30,000 Runners-up £15,000

Who won the 2021-22 ePremier League?

Norwich City have been crowned 2021-22 ePremier League Champions, with Damien 'Damie' Augustyniak and Jack 'GoalPoacher_' Wignall winning the title for the Canaries.

Damie and Goalpoacher_ defeated Brentford duo Sam 'SamBrwster' Brewster and Peace 'czohino' Chirwa in the Grand Final, winning 5-1 on aggregate. Damie, a semi-finalist in 2018-19, won the Xbox leg convincingly 3-1. The trophy was then secured for Norwich by GoalPoacher, who won 2-0 on PlayStation.

"Words can't describe how I'm feeling right now," Damie said after winning the title. “The level of competition has increased this year, so it feels a little surreal to be crowned ePremier League Champion. I'm overjoyed to be able to lift the trophy for the first time, and I'm glad that all of my hard work has paid off."

To reach the final, Damie played out a tense 0-0 draw against last year's runner-up Olle 'Ollelito' Arbin in the semi-finals, before Goalpoacher's 2-1 victory over Mitchell Hayward saw the Canaries defeat Leeds United to advance to the grand final.

In the quarter-finals of the tournament, Damie's excellent performance was enough to see the pair defeat Chelsea 5-2 on aggregate, while the Norwich duo went unbeaten in four games to win Group D, dubbed the "Group of Death."

What is the ePremier League?

The ePremier League is the esports equivalent of the Premier League, an online gaming tournament in which players choose a Premier League club to represent and compete on FIFA for the title of champion.

The ePremier League tournament, which uses EA SPORTS' annual FIFA game, has been held every year since 2019 and is open to UK players aged 16 and up, and is played on PlayStation and Xbox.

Players must first go through online qualifiers and club play-offs before they are able to progress to the finals of the tournament.

