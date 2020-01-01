What did Aubameyang, Ziyech, and Aurier get up to while on coronavirus lockdown?

The continent's top stars continue to respond to the pandemic that has the football world at a standstill

With football and other sports across the world on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, footballers across the globe continue to find ways to let us into their homes as they share what they are getting up to while in isolation.

While some have used social media to reveal what they are doing to keep active and stay fit, others have joined campaigns to educate against this pandemic, using social hashtags #StayAtHomeChallenge and #SafeHands to share advice on what fans need to do to keep themselves safe.

African football stars are amongst those who've shared videos, photos and thoughts on social media and here are a few of the continent's top stars and what they've been getting up to:

star and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shared a snap of himself at the gym on his Instagram page. In the post, the striker, looking less than impressed, is begging not to be nominated or tagged in any more challenges.



international and PSG forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was amongst the latest stars to take part in the #StayAtHomeChallenge and shared this cool video of himself.



's bound attacker Hakim Ziyech didn't appear to let the lockdown spoil his 27th birthday yesterday. The international shared a snap of himself showing off some serious watch bling while seated in a Lamborghini.





Meanwhile, Hotspur's Serge Aurier brought smiles to many with a uniquely cheerful post.

In his post, the 27-year-old is seen dancing while urging his followers not to lose their minds over coronavirus.

"Do not let this virus make you forget your good mood then. I launch this challenge stay at home but show the virus that fear is far from us!!," he said.

"follow the instructions but do not forget the most important joy before resuming work."



In , Senegalese Karlsruher defender Babacar Gueye shared a sentimental message to all the victims, their families and also thanks the health personnel who are helping in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

