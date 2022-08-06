West Ham vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's the start of the Erling Haaland era in the Premier League...

Manchester City begin their 2022-23 Premier League season with a trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Sunday.

The Hammers finished seventh in the domestic circuit last season, with a semi-finals exit in the Europa League, as David Moyes would rather his side secure a group stage spot in Europe than the playoff round of the Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, after losing the Community Shield to Liverpool, Pep Guardiola's focus will be set on the elusive Champions League trophy while defending their Premier League crown this season following the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega and Julian Alvarez this summer.

GOAL brings you all the information that you need to follow the weekend action live.

West Ham vs Man City: date and kick-off time

Game West Ham vs Manchester City Date August 7, 2022 Kick-off 16:30 BST / 11:30 ET

How to watch on TV and live stream online

The Premier League encounter will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD and will be available to stream live through NOW TV & Sky Go.

In the United States the match will be shown on Peacock and live streamed via Peacock Premium.

West Ham Team News & Squad

New signing Nayef Aguerd will have to wait for his West Ham debut owing to an ankle injury, while Angelo Ogbonna is yet to recover from a knee injury.

The Hammers did well to retain Declan Rice who will be looking to continue his form from last season as captain of the team.

Michail Antonio is expected to be the front man, with Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals following in, while Said Benrahma may start on the left.

West Ham United possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Goalkeepers Fabianski, Randolph, Areola, Trott Defenders Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Johnson, Aguerd Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Soucek, Rice, Coventry, Downes Forwards Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Scamacca

Manchester City Team News & Squad

City are certainly without Aymeric Laporte until around September because of a knee injury, and with John Stones working to get up to speed, the door should be thrown open for Nathan Ake to partner Ruben Dias at the back.

The midfield options look set with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva, despite rumours surrounding Silva's exit from the club.

It is left to Guardiola to decide where to play star signing Erling Haaland, whether as a centre-forward in which case Jack Grealish would start on the bench, while Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez complete the forward trident.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden