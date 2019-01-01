West Ham vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Everton head to West Ham with both sides looking for a win to maintain their hopes of seventh place and possible Europa League qualification

West Ham take on at the London Stadium on Saturday with both clubs looking to build on positive results before the international break.

The Hammers scored three goals in the last 15 minutes to complete a dramatic 4-3 comeback win against Huddersfield. meanwhile overcame Chelsea at Goodison Park thanks to goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson – the first time the Toffees have beaten a top-six side in the Premier League since January 2017.

Just two points separate the Hammers in ninth and the Toffees in 11th as they compete with the likes of , and Leicester for seventh place and possible European qualification.

Game West Ham vs Everton Date Saturday, March 30 Time 5.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on NBCSN and can be streamed through NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on television on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD. It will be available to stream live online using the BT Sport Live app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1/BT Sport 4K UHD BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position West Ham squad Goalkeepers Fabianski, Adrian Defenders Zabaleta, Cresswell, Diop, Masuaku, Ogbonna, Balbeuna, Fredericks Midfielders Snodgrass, Noble, Rice, Felipe Anderson, Obiang, Powell, Holland, Lanzini, Nasri Forwards Antonio, Arnautovic, Carroll, Diangana, Perez, Chicharito

Samir Nasri is a doubt for West Ham after picking up a calf injury during training.

The Hammers have no other fresh injury concerns with the club still looking to ascertain the severity of Andy Carroll’s ankle complaint.

Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Carlos Sanchez and Winston Reid are all long-term absentees.

Potential West Ham starting XI: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Antonio, Noble, Lanzini, Felipe Anderson, Arnautovic.

Position Everton squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg Defenders Coleman, Keane, Digne, Mina, Baines, Kenny, Jagielka, Galloway, Zouma Midfielders Gueye, Gomes, Lookman, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Davies, McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Baningime Forwards Richarlison, Tosun, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin

Everton will be without Yerry Mina who is sidelined for at least a few weeks with a hamstring injury suffered playing for Colombia during the international break.

That is likely to see Kurt Zouma recalled to the starting line-up after he was ineligible against parent club last time out.

Lucas Digne has been declared fit despite withdrawing from the squad with a thigh problem. Midfielder Andre Gomes and defender Phil Jagielka have also been passed fit.

Potential Everton starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Zouma, Keane, Digne, Gomes, Gueye, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Betting & Match Odds

West Ham are the favourites to take the three points and are priced at 31/20 with bet365. Everton are available at 19/10 while a draw is 5/2.

Match Preview

Everton boss Marco Silva has called on his side to show greater consistency as they look to build on their impressive win over Chelsea last time out.

The Toffees have managed back-to-back wins in the Premier League just once this season and that was way back in October.

However, there are signs that the team is starting to find some form after a patchy start to 2019.

Their victory over Maurizo Sarri’s side made it two wins and a draw from their last four matches, with their only defeat coming against Newcastle when they conceded a two-goal half-time lead to lose 3-2.

“Cardiff, , Newcastle and Chelsea matches we showed the consistency and desire we need in some moments,” Silva told reporters.

“We just didn’t score in one match of four. The last win for us was really important to show our players and fans what we can do.

“Now we have to show again what we can do. But those important details we are working on to keep improving and reach the consistency we need as a team.”

Manuel Pellegrini meanwhile has stressed the importance of West Ham maintaining their home form as they look to end the season with a flourish.

The Hammers won just one of their first six Premier League games at the London Stadium this season but can make it four home wins on the bounce against the Merseysiders.

"We have improved at home in the second part of the season," said Pellegrini. "We lost some important points at home, especially at the beginning of the season, but we must continue trying to add points when we play here at home.

"After that, if we win our next three home games, it may be a successful season. I think, when the team plays well and the fans enjoy the game, everyone is thinking about us winning the game."