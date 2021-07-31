'Weird to play against Brentford' - West Ham United winger Benrahma

The North African will be playing against former team in a pre-season friendly on Saturday

Algeria international Said Benrahma has conceded it is weird to play against Brentford in pre-season and the Premier League, a team that was like a family to him.

The North African joined West Ham United last season from the Bees, who were playing in the EFL Championship.

They were promoted to the Premier League at the end of last season, but before they meet in the top tier, they will meeting on Saturday in a pre-season friendly match.

"Without a doubt, I think that Brentford is a club that gave me everything. They did give me everything, they helped me, they made me evolve and grow. Despite the fact I was only there for two years, they showed me a lot of love," Benrahma told the West Ham website.

"It is special to go back, it is a friendly match but we will also play them in the league this year. I’m happy for them that they got promoted, it’s a well-structured and well-run club. I’m very pleased that they came up to the Premier League.

"It is always weird to play against your old club. It is a team that gave me a lot, they’re like my family and I won’t forget that."

The 25-year-old played a vital role to help the Hammers win league matches against Burnley and West Bromwich Albion, having a hand in three goals scored.

In the new campaign, the attacker has already set his target.

"No doubt, this year I am setting myself objectives and I hope that I can achieve them," Benrahma continued.

"I am excited to begin my second season, I can’t wait to get started and to show everything that I can bring to this team and this Club. Of course, I’ll need to have confidence, but I think that will come on its own.

"Now, I’m already trying to prepare myself to be ready for this season so we'll see."

The match between the two teams will be played at Brentford Community Stadium.

Both teams are unbeaten in their pre-season matches. West ham defeated Celtic 6-2 in their last outing while Brentford drew 2-2 with Manchester United.