West Ham Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

The Hammers found themselves in a relegation fight last season and will be looking to put that behind them by getting wins on the board early

West Ham will commence the new 2020-21 Premier League season with a game against at London Stadium.

David Moyes' side then travel to London rivals for the second game of their 2020-21 season.

Full fixtures to follow.