The Hammers in black! West Ham release sleek 2022-23 away kit
West Ham
West Ham will don a stylish new away kit in the upcoming 2022-23 season, inspired by the area's diversity and the club's origins as Thames Ironworks.
Umbro
The base black colourway is detailed with vibrant, retro-looking sleeve cuffs, made up of intricate crisscrossing shapes and colours.
A classic crewneck further delivers that retro feel, with a special club crest print at the back of the shirt neck.
Editors' Picks
- Another mess at Man Utd: Ronaldo bombshell rocks Ten Hag's transfer plans
- Gabriel Jesus exclusive: Arsenal's new £45m signing out to 'win everything' - but not become the new Thierry Henry
- Gomez signs new Liverpool deal with Jota and Keita set to follow
- Fantasy Premier League 2022-23: Tips, best players, rules, prizes & guide to FPL game
West Ham 2022-23 away kit price and how to buy
We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.
The West Ham 2022-23 away kit is available to buy right now from Umbro. Here's a look at all the items available:
Men's West Ham 22-23 Away Shirt
Umbro
Women's West Ham 22-23 Away Shirt
Umbro
Long Sleeve West Ham 22-23 Away Shirt
Umbro
Infant's West Ham 22-23 Away Kit
Umbro
Shop the entire West Ham 2022-23 away collection here.