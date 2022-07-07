The Hammers in black! West Ham release sleek 2022-23 away kit

Umbro have added a striking retro touch to the London club's change strip for the coming season

West Ham will don a stylish new away kit in the upcoming 2022-23 season, inspired by the area's diversity and the club's origins as Thames Ironworks.

Umbro

The base black colourway is detailed with vibrant, retro-looking sleeve cuffs, made up of intricate crisscrossing shapes and colours.

A classic crewneck further delivers that retro feel, with a special club crest print at the back of the shirt neck.

West Ham 2022-23 away kit price and how to buy

The West Ham 2022-23 away kit is available to buy right now from Umbro.

Men's West Ham 22-23 Away Shirt

Umbro

Get it from Umbro for £65.00

Women's West Ham 22-23 Away Shirt

Umbro

Get it from Umbro for £65.00

Long Sleeve West Ham 22-23 Away Shirt

Umbro

Get it from Umbro for £70.00

Infant's West Ham 22-23 Away Kit

Umbro

Get it from Umbro for £50.00

Shop the entire West Ham 2022-23 away collection here.

