'Werner's obsessive quest for goals will help him settle at Chelsea' - £47.5m striker tipped to shine in England

Oliver Bierhoff is confident that his fellow countryman will adapt quickly to the demands of Premier League football

Timo Werner's "obsessive quest for goals will help him settle" at , according to Oliver Bierhoff, who has backed the £47.5 million ($59m) striker to continue scoring at a prolific rate in .

Chelsea reached an agreement to sign Werner from RB Leipzig on June 18, bringing months of speculation over his future to a close.

The 24-year-old was linked with a whole host of top clubs across Europe before the Blues secured his signature, including , and .

He has been a standout player for Leipzig throughout his time at Red Bull Arena, with the 2019-20 campaign marking his best season yet in the .

Werner hit 28 goals in 34 appearances to help Julian Nagelsmann's side finish third in the final standings, and Chelsea supporters will hope he can replicate that kind of form at Stamford Bridge.

Former international Bierhoff - who enjoyed spells at , Milan and at club level - thinks a fellow countryman will need time to adjust to unfamiliar surroundings, but doesn't expect his output in the final third to drop in the Premier League.

"In a foreign country, you are left to your own devices," Bierhoff told The Athletic. "There’s a risk factor involved, but I would always do it again because you mature so much. was a shock to me at first.

"You believe football is the same everywhere, but it’s totally different everywhere. The people are different, the dressing room humour is different, communication is different, the game is different.

"You need a bit of time to get used to it. There is an expectation on you that you should not take too long, of course, but I believe that Timo’s obsessive quest for goals and his ambitiousness will help him settle quickly.

"He doesn’t look left or right too much, he’s focused on scoring and performing well. And with his pace, he will score goals in England, I’m sure."

Werner's contract with Chelsea will officially begin on July 1, which means he will not be eligible to turn out for Leipzig in the quarter-finals of the .

The German frontman admitted that it "hurts" to be unable to help his former club continue progressing in the competition. He told Sportbuzzer: "It was clear that all parties - Chelsea, RB and my side - should and must settle this.

"Of course, I tried to keep out of the Champions League issue as much as I could because it was clear that I would have to hurt one side. That's why my agent finally agreed it with the clubs."