Werner urged to stay at RB Leipzig by strike partner Poulsen

The Germany international has been linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich, and could leave in the summer if he does not sign a new contract

Yusuff Poulsen has revealed that he does not want his attacking partner Timo Werner to leave in the summer as the two work in good harmony.

Poulsen and Werner have scored 29 goals between them in the this season, but rumours have been continually circulating that the latter may depart from the Red Bull-owned club at the end of the season.

The international striker has been linked with moves away from Leipzig for the past couple of seasons, with and being the clubs often mentioned with his signing.

Speaking out about these rumours, Poulsen told Kicker: “Timo and I, that's a great partnership, and of course I want him to stay.

“He has to find out if now is the right time to change (club).”

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaf has previously said the club want to renew Werner’s contract, but according to him, 'Werner would rather not renew his contract'.

While Werner’s current team-mate Poulsen is trying to persuade him to stay at RB Leipzig, his former colleague Naby Keita has urged the 23-year-old to come and join him at Liverpool:

"We played very well together in Leipzig, and he was one of my best friends there," Keita said recently, per ESPN.

"It's clear: if he'll be on the move, I'll ask Timo to join us here at Liverpool."

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has also signalled to Werner to consider joining him and Keita on Merseyside.

Article continues below

"I'd advise him to join Liverpool. I like his style of play. Very forceful, good finish, always giving it 100 per cent. If he wants to join us, we'd welcome him to our team," Mane said.

Werner’s contract expires in 2020, and Leipzig will want to keep hold of the talented forward, but are reportedly willing to accept a bid for him in the region of €50 million (£43m/$56m) this summer if he does not extend his contract.

Currently Leipzig sit third in the league, with it looking unlikely that they will be able to mount a late title challenge, with leaders Bayern Munich nine points ahead of them, while they will take on Hamburg in the semi-final of the DFB Pokal on Tuesday.