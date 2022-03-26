Werner: Maybe Germany suits me better than Chelsea

Chelsea and Germany striker Timo Werner suggested that he feels more comfortable representing his nation than when he lines up for the Blues.

Werner has struggled to reproduce his best form at the Premier League club, and has been a target for strong criticism when he has failed to find the net.

But he and Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz were both on target on Saturday to lead Germany to a 2-0 victory over Israel.

What was said?

"I'm a striker and always want to score. Things aren't going the way I'd like at Chelsea, so it's all the better that things are going well here under Hansi Flick," Werner explained to reporters after the final whistle.

"I really enjoy playing football, no matter where I'm playing. There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here.

"Maybe the one at the national team suits me better.

"Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals. I feel very comfortable here."

The bigger picture

Werner was rated as one of Europe's most potent strikers when he moved to Chelsea from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020, scoring 34 goals in 45 games in all competitions during his final season in Germany.

But his debut term in England saw his strike-rate fall dramatically and he has shown little improvement this season, with just seven strikes in 28 outings to date.

Article continues below

Now, with huge uncertainty over the future at Stamford Bridge following the freezing of owner Roman Abramovich's assets, Werner could be on the way out of the club, possibly back to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

Further reading