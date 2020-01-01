Werner can challenge Salah, Mane & Firmino at Liverpool - Thompson

A Reds legend would like to see the prolific German striker complete a transfer to Anfield during the summer transfer window

Timo Werner is capable of challenging 's front three for a regular spot in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI, according to Phil Thompson, who thinks the forward would be a "fantastic signing" for his old club.

Werner's exploits at Leipzig over the last couple of seasons have seen him earn admiring glances from a number of top clubs across Europe.

The 24-year-old's stock has skyrocketed in 2019-20, as his contribution of 27 goals in 36 matches has helped Julian Nagelsmann's side challenge for the title while also reaching the quarter-finals.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the German frontman in recent months, and he is reportedly ready to complete a move to Anfield if his £52 million ($64m) release clause is met.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have led the line for the majority of Klopp's reign on Merseyside, forming arguably the most deadly attacking trident on the continent.

It has been suggested that Werner might struggle to force his way into Liverpool's line up given the firepower they already boast in the final third, but Thompson does not believe he would have any problem fitting in.

"I think he'll give a realistic challenge to the front three. Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino - they look as though they're set," the Reds legend told Sky Sports.

"We do have Divock Origi but I think everybody realises that he's more of an impact player, for sort of the last 15, 20 minutes - but that's not really good enough.

"We do need somebody a little bit better. Some people will say 'Will Werner get in and will he want to come to Liverpool?'. I think he would and I think he does.

"You look at , they've got two top-class players in every position. That is what Liverpool need and I think Werner would help to give us that.

"With the lure of Jurgen Klopp, I think that would tick the box for him, and I think he would be a fantastic signing. Something that we do actually need."

Thompson went on to express his belief that Liverpool could also use a creative player to sit in behind Firmino and an extra right-back, while highlighting the lack of experience within Klopp's ranks in back-up positions.

"I think we do need a back-up for Andy Robertson. He does play a lot of games," the 66-year-old pundit added.

"Neco Williams, at right-back, I do see him being able to cover for Trent [Alexander-Arnold], but I think at left-back - [Yasser] Larouci, the young lad we have is a really good player, but I think we need someone a bit more experienced.

"And I do think we need a bit of a creative player. I know they're talking about Adam Lallana going, but he is that sort of player.

"If you go back five years you'd be looking to bring Lallana in. He's the creative one in that hole behind Bobby Firmino, and I think that is an important place we can look to strengthen."