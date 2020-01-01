Werner’s presence bringing the best out of Abraham as Chelsea striker embraces added competition

The England international has worked his way back into form and favour, with hard work allowing him to play alongside a big-money summer signing

Tammy Abraham believes added competition for places at is making him a better player, with the challenge posed by Timo Werner and Co being embraced by the ambitious striker.

It appeared over the summer as though the international would find himself knocked down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

That proved to the case early on in the 2020-21 campaign, but Abraham has worked his way back into favour and form.

Injuries to others are aiding his cause, with Chelsea waiting to welcome the likes of Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz back into their attacking plans.

Abraham is, however, making the most of his opportunity, with the target found in each of his last three appearances.

The 23-year-old has been handed a central role by Frank Lampard, as Werner is shifted into a wider post, and Chelsea have hit a purple patch.

Keeping his place will not be easy for Abraham, despite his recent efforts, with the Blues having invested heavily over the summer in bolstering their ranks.

All of those already at Stamford Bridge have had to raise their level in order to earn regular game time, with Abraham among those looking to lift individual standards to never before seen heights.

“I have always believed in myself, so I told myself I’ve got to get back in that team, work hard every day and improve,” academy graduate Abraham, who netted 18 times across all competitions last season, told reporters.

“When your chance comes, grab it with your two hands and that’s what I feel like I’m doing.

“Every time I step out there, I always know there is competition and that I have to be at my best - 100 per cent.

“So that’s the way I look at it. We drive one another. You have to put on a performance every single time.”

Werner teed up Abraham for his well-taken goal against Newcastle, with that effort wrapping up another three points for Chelsea at St James’ Park.

They are now up to third in the Premier League table, having briefly hit top spot during the last round of fixtures, and are preparing to turn their attention back to matters and a trip to on Tuesday.