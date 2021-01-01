'We're the best team in the world!' - Chelsea star Mount jubilant after Champions League final win

The 22-year-old provided a key assist as the Blues defeated Manchester City in the European showpiece

Mason Mount was jubilant after helping Chelsea clinch the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final on Saturday.

The 22-year-old played a key role in his side's win in Porto, providing the assist for Kai Havertz's opener right before half-time.

That goal would prove decisive as the Blues turned in a heroic defensive effort to clinch the second Champions League title in club history.

What was said?

"I can't put it into words. It's impossible," Mount told BT Sport. "I just mentioned then that I've played in two finals for Chelsea and we lost them both.

"The way that hurt ... It's all I've dreamt winning a trophy with Chelsea. To go all the way in the Champions League. We played some tough teams. We are in a final and we won it. It's such a special occasion.

"At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world. You can't take that away from us!

"What a team Man City are. You have seen what they did in the Premier League. It was such a tough game. We got a goal and defended the whole game. We left everything on the line and we won. What can I say? Loads of staff that have come through.

"It is unbelievable. My dad has just come down from the stands. I burst into tears seeing him. I thank my family for everything."

Mount caps off dream season

In his second full season with his boyhood club, Mount became one of Chelsea's top performers and was named the club's Player of the Year.

Mount made 54 total appearances for Chelsea this term, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists.

