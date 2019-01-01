'We're a force to be reckoned with' – Alexander-Arnold sees Liverpool growth after overcoming setbacks

The full-back feels that the Anfield side would have failed to win their last few games in seasons past - but not any more

's Trent Alexander-Arnold has pointed to the Reds' recent overcoming of setbacks in recent matches as a testament to the club's growth as the club continues to challenge at home and abroad.

Jurgen Klopp's side went a goal down early on against at Anfield earlier in March, but rallied from behind to finish 4-2, while a James Milner penalty was required to seal all three points in their latest outing against .

And while many could be forgiven for raising doubts over Liverpool's consistency and desire, Alexander-Arnold feels that getting over those hurdles is mere proof that he and his team-mates are becoming stronger each season.

“Definitely,” the full-back responded when asked if setbacks no longer faze the club. “A few years ago we might have only won one of those games, we wouldn't have got the three points.

“But we're showing how much we're growing and how good a team we're becoming. [Fulham] is a tough place to come and at the business end of the season it's important to get wins – especially when you get tested and concede a goal.

“These are the ones that maybe go unnoticed during the season but they're vitally important for us. We'll probably look back at the end of the season and think that – whatever the outcome may be – that this game was important for us.”

Liverpool also took in a clash with Bayern between their latest two Premier League match-ups, and Alexander-Arnold spoke of the physical and mental difficulties of a gruelling fixture list.

Article continues below

“The full week was tough,” he said. “We went down at home to Burnley, it was tough going to Bayern and then conceding a late equaliser at Fulham was tough. Mentall we've been put through a lot of tests this week but we've come out with three wins and that's all you can ask for from the lads.

“We're a force to be reckoned with.”

Liverpool return to action after the international break with a tough match against Mauricio Pochettino's at Anfield on March 31.