‘Wenger would help Arsenal land top talent’ – Nicholas wants new role for iconic former boss

The ex-Gunners forward believes that, with the Frenchman still out of work, a directorial role could prove beneficial to all concerned at the Emirates

Arsene Wenger’s presence at could help the club to attract top transfer targets, says Charlie Nicholas, with the Gunners urged to consider bringing an iconic former boss back to the club.

After 22 years of loyal service in north London, a legendary Frenchman walked away from Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2018.

Unai Emery was appointed as his successor and charged with the task of returning football to the club.

He failed to deliver on that remit last season and is reported to have been given a limited budget with which to try and strengthen his squad.

Getting deals over the line is proving to be tricky, amid links to the likes of Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney and Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba, but Nicholas believes Wenger could aid the cause.

The former Arsenal forward told Sky Sports Transfer Talk Podcast: “Sometimes I like to throw one [an idea] in every now and then, like we all do.

“It’s not just because I’m trying to be controversial but Arsene Wenger has been out of a job for a long time.

“Now, Arsenal tried to keep him as a director of football or on the hierarchy because he can help guide us in case there was trouble that was going to be there for the club.

“ have had [Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge and [Franz] Beckenbauer, Man Utd have Alex Ferguson, have King Kenny Dalglish.

“We missed out on that because Arsene said he wanted to take a break. But he’s been out of a job a long time.

“I would have simply have said: ‘Well, why don’t you go after Arsene Wenger?’.

“Wenger still knows the game inside out and people will say ‘well, he wanted to leave Arsenal’.

“Yeah he did at that time as a manager, it was painful because he felt hurt and damaged. But I still think he loves the club.

“If Arsene Wenger sits in a room with these different players that we are trying to attract, if he’s sitting in a room representing Arsenal Football Club, I think we’d get more of a say and more of a feel that they can generally attract these players.”

Wenger has opened the door for a return to English football to be made, but claims to be in no rush to find another role after enjoying 12 months away from the dugout.