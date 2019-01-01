Weigl leaves Borussia Dortmund for Benfica in €20m move

The Portuguese giants confirmed the Germany international will arrive in January after striking a deal with Dortmund

Julian Weigl has joined from in a €20 million (£17m/$22m) deal.

The 24-year-old midfielder spent four-and-a-half years with the side and had been a regular in Lucien Favre's side this season, making 20 appearances in all competitions.

But Dortmund have announced they have granted his request for a move to .

"I would like to thank my team-mates, the Dortmund staff and all the fans of this great club for a great time and I will always have Borussia Dortmund at heart," the international said upon his departure.

"Julian came to us with this wish, and we agreed - also because of his services to the club," sports director Michael Zorc said. "We wish him all the best for his future!"

