From a Rolling Stones collab to the release of the adidas Predator Mania boots, these are all the products the GOAL team have their eye on this week

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Here at GOAL, our team of writers, editors and creatives see a flurry of new product launches, re-releases and amazing items drop weekly.

From unmissable collaborations to re-stocks of cult favourites, we think these products are simply too good not to shout about. So, we're bringing you a weekly round-up of the very best new items we think you need in your life.

Our shopping expertise and knowledge of what our readers love, make us the perfect source for everything you need on your radar. If you're looking for an insight into our shopping baskets and wishlists, you've got it.

This week we've got everything from a Rene Pierre Elles Football Table to a Liam Gallagher x adidas collaboration...

Shop everything the GOAL team are loving this week here:

adidas Predator Mania Soft Ground Boots

adidas

Marking 20 years since Zidane's iconic game-winning volley in the 2002 Champions League final, adidas has revisited the boots that Zidane wore at the time. The new special release sees the boot return in the classic Predator colourway of red, black, and white. The original features extend to the detailing on the tongue and forefoot. Only 2002 pairs will be released, so get them while you can.

Get them from adidas for £300.00

Football Fantastic Activity Book by MUNDIAL

Amazon

Play your way through over 30 activities designed to delight any football-mad 7+ year-old. Just like the Beautiful Game, the Football Fantastic Activity Book has something for everyone, whether you like art, puzzles, words, or are simply sports-crazy!

Get it from Amazon for £6.99

Liam Gallagher x adidas LC II SPZL Shoes

adidas

Liam Gallagher and adidas Spezial join forces once again, this time on a new silhouette - the LG II shoes. Taking inspiration from the archives of squash shoes and indoor footwear, the collaboration takes its form in a clean white and grey colourway with Liam Gallagher graphics. Bookmark the tab for their release on Friday, July 22 at 9am.

Get them from adidas Confirmed for £110.00

Venezia 2022-23 Away Shirt

Venezia FC

After debuting their home kit at the start of July, Venezia has returned with the away shirt for the 2022-23 season. The long sleeve home shirt sold out in under 24 hours, so you’ll want to grab this one quick if you’ve been eyeing it up.

Get it from Venezia FC for €110.00

Rene Pierre Elles Female Players Football Table

Liberty Games

With the Euros in full swing, it feels like women's football is finally getting the coverage and respect it's long deserved. Joining the trend of recognising the talents of women in football is the iconic foosball manufacturer Rene Pierre Elles. They have released the first ever - wild, right? – foosball table to exclusively feature women players.

Get it from Liberty Games for £1,495.00

adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes

adidas

The adidas Gazelle refuses to go out of fashion. Now it's time for the Gazelle Indoor trainers from 1979 to get their revival. Available in three brand new colourways (black, blue, and red), these timeless trainers will still look stylish 40 years from now.

Get them from adidas for £120.00

Footpatrol x The Rolling Stones Access London T-Shirt

Footpatrol

Celebrating the Rolling Stones SIXTY tour 2022 and Footpatrol’s 20th anniversary, the two collaborate on a capsule collection inspired by the band’s legacy in Rock and Roll. Featuring memorable logos and graphics, the Access Tee is a must for any Stones fan.

Get it from Footpatrol for £45.00

Coca-Cola x Disneyland Paris x Not In Paris, Baseball Cap

Highsnobiety

Made in collaboration with Highsnobiety’s Not In Paris, Coca-Cola and Disneyland Paris, the trios latest ‘Classic Paris’ capsule celebrates the 30th anniversary of the entertainment resort. The most exciting part of the collaboration… a free day pass to the Parisian theme park with every purchase, including caps, crewnecks and t-shirts.

Get it from Highsnobiety for £45.00

Palm Angels x Vilbrequin Hawaiian Swim Short

End Clothing

Take full advantage of the current headwave with a brand new pair of swim shorts. LA’s street label Palm Angels, collaborate with French swimwear label Vilebrequin, to create a collection of poolside staples - and this Hawaiian print pair promise to make a statement.

Get them from END. Clothing for £279.00

SLUDGE x AOF Football Shirt

Art of Football

In celebration of the Women’s Euros and three women who are working to change the footballing landscape, SLUDGE and Art Of Football have collaborated on an amazing football shirt. The peachy-orange jersey, with maroon accents was designed by Ayesha Brown, the founder and director of Offside Outlet. This is a must for those who want to add to their unique football shirt collection.

Get it from Art of Football for £50.00

Further reading