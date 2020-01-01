'We weren't good enough' - Solskjaer laments Man Utd's slow start and poor defending in Leipzig defeat

As the Red Devils crashed out of Europe's premier club competition, their boss was critical of their start to the match

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticised his team's slow start as they crashed out of the after a 3-2 loss to Leipzig on Tuesday.

The Red Devils needed at least a draw at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena to progress to the knockout stages but found themselves down 2-0 inside their first 13 minutes via goals to Angelino and Amadou Haidara.

Solskjaer's team pushed forward hard in the second half to get back in the game but conceded a third through Justin Kluivert with 20 minutes to play.

Despite Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba clawing two goals back leaving United a glimmer of hope, the Red Devils were left to rue their slow start once again - conceding the first goal in their fourth consecutive match.

"We started too late," Solskjaer said to BT Sport. "Great spirit and comeback again.

"It's different to the Premier League, you can't give a team a three-goal lead and expect to come back. We were unlucky towards the end and you almost thought it was in at the last minute there.

"Of course you can't say we were good enough, we weren't. In a difficult group of course, the big defeat for us was the one away to Istanbul - that's where we lost the points we should have had.

"Today we were close but we knew we had to defend crosses and balls into the box and we just couldn't clear them.

"As a footballer, you can't feel sorry for yourself. You feel sorry for a few minutes tonight and then we focus on a massive game on Saturday."

Solskjaer was asked about Pogba's future following comments from the player's agent Mino Raiola suggesting his career was finished at Old Trafford .

However, the Norwegian refused to shed light on the saga, insisting that Pogba should be questioned about his own future.

"You have to ask Paul if he is happy or not, I won't speak for him," Solskjaer said.

"He's working hard in training and he needs to focus on his performances. Now is not the time to discuss transfers."

United were stunned in only the second minute as former Man City wing-back Angelino arrived in space at the back past to rifle home a fine drive.

And when Angelino picked out an unmarked Haidara at the back post, who belted in a crisp, volleyed finish, the battle for the Red Devils to qualify looked almost insurmountable.

Man Utd kept coming, dominating possession and chances, but were hit on the break in the 69th minute when Kluivert slipped into the six-yard box to poke past David de Gea.

Extraordinarily, United got themselves back into the contest through a Fernandes penalty after Mason Greenwood was fouled in the area, and Pogba's header that flashed into the net via a deflection with eight minutes to play

But the Leipzig defence held off United's late charge with the Germans and PSG qualifying for the knockout stage, regardless of the result between the French and Istanbul Baseksehir, with that match suspended after claims of racism against a match official .