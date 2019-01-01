'We trust him & he trusts us' - Pogba backs Solskjaer after Man Utd dump Chelsea out of FA Cup

After advancing the quarter-finals, contributing a goal and assist in the process, the midfielder praised the caretaker manager's impact

Paul Pogba hailed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as someone capable of handling the rigors of being manager, and added the Norwegian has created an aura of trust at the club.

The Red Devils bounced back from a midweek defeat at Old Trafford to Paris Saint-Germain to eliminate rivals from the on Monday.

Pogba provided the assist for Ander Herrera’s opener, while scoring his team’s second just before the half to complete the 2-0 victory over Maurizio Sarri’s men at Stamford Bridge.

The win not only sent United into the quarter-final of the FA Cup , but was also Solskjaer’s 11th in 13 games since he took over as caretaker manager from Jose Mourinho in December.

Mourinho only won 10 games in 24 games in all competitions this season, meaning Solskjaer has surpassed his predecessor in 11 fewer contests.

Pogba has been a key performer for the club over Solskjaer’s brief tenure, scoring nine goals and adding six assists thus far – outpacing the five goals and four assists he managed in 20 games under Mourinho.

And Pogba has backed the caretaker boss to keep it up, believing Solskjaer knew what is required of a United manager when he took the job.

"We are Manchester United. We play to win trophies,” Pogba told BBC Sport after the victory. “He [Solskjaer] took this job because he can do it.

“He trusts us and we trust him. Obviously we go for it, and we never know if we are going to win. We go to win."

Pogba’s future at the club appeared in doubt toward the end of Mourinho’s tenure, with the midfielder not even seeing the field in the manager’s final game – a 3-1 defeat to in January.

Article continues below

His resurgent form has been essential in Solskjaer’s turnaround, but Pogba credited his team-mates for today's performance as well as for allowing him to perform so well over the past two months.

"It is a beautiful win. Today was a great performance from the team, all of them. It wasn't easy. We did it. We are really pleased with that win.