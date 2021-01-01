'We needed to win' - Koeman relieved as Barcelona see off Elche

The manager admitted that his team was in desperate need of a victory as they look to stay in La Liga's title race

Ronald Koeman admitted that Barcelona "needed to win" against Elche as the Spanish giants look to break out from their recent struggles.

Barca picked up a 3-0 win over Elche on Wednesday, led by two goals from Lionel Messi and a third from Jordi Alba.

The win comes in the wake of a 4-1 battering at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League as well as a draw with Cadiz in La Liga.

What did Koeman have to say?

“We needed to win after the two results,” Koeman said. “We played a great second half, we made the difference. In the first half we should have done better.”

He added: "Surely, having won today, tomorrow will be different. It is normal if you leave two points against Cadiz when it was time to cut back with those at the top. You have to close this bad feeling with good games and good results."

Koeman on Messi's frustration

Messi was a frustrated figure in the first half, a fact which was noticed by Koeman early on.

According to Koeman, the Argentine was left frustrated by Barca's lack of intensity early on, something that the team remedied in the second half starting with Messi's 48th-minute goal.

"Everyone has seen that we lacked intensity and rhythm of the ball, especially. It is good that Messi, as captain, asks for intensity.

"In the first half we were lazy, without rhythm, despite the two occasions. In the second half, much better. With more rhythm of the ball. We also scored fast. We were much better in the second half than in the first."

Barcelona in La Liga

The Catalan club has struggled in La Liga this season compared to their usual expectations, having lost five and drawn four in 25 games.

Those results have Barca sitting third in the league, two points behind Real Madrid and five points behind Atletico Madrid, with the leaders having a game in hand.

Barca would fall to fourth if they fall to Sevilla this weekend, as Sevilla currently sit two points behind Koeman's side with one fewer game played.

"It is important because we have lost many points at the beginning of the season, most of them at home," Koeman said of his team's efforts this season.

"If we do not win more and more, we will have no chances. In the last 13 or 14 games we have to be almost perfect. The problem has been in the beginning of season."

"In general, you can tie a game at home," he added. "The points that we lost at the beginning of the season show that it cannot be forgiven."

