'We need VAR!' - Offside Chelsea equaliser at Cardiff causes uproar

Cesar Azpilicueta looked to be in a clearly illegitimate position when he restored parity in south Wales, leading to a social media backlash

An near-inexplicable refereeing error during 's visit to once more saw match officials come under the spotlight in the Premier League.

Maurizio Sarri's men were pressed against the ropes on Sunday when the relegation-threatened hosts took the lead in the first half through Victor Camarasa.

But with "Sarri out" chants circulating through the visiting end - answered by "Sarri in" from Cardiff fans - the Blues received a reprieve.

Cesar Azpilicueta was on hand to head the equaliser home just six minutes from time as he steered past Neil Etheridge.

The only problem, for Cardiff and neutral fans at least, was that the international looked to be in a clearly offside position when he struck.

The full-back was one of two Chelsea men beyond the last defender when Marcos Alonso returned the ball into the danger zone, but the linesman's flag stayed resolutely down and Craig Pawson sanctioned the leveller.

To add insult to injury Ruben Loftus-Cheek swooped in injury time to hand Chelsea all three points, sinking Cardiff further into relegation woe and provoking a backlash across social media.