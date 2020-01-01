'We need to stop doing that' - Rashford reacts after Man Utd claim another come-from-behind win at West Ham

The Red Devils had to claw their way back from a losing position to claim a victory for the third time in a month, much to the forward's frustration

Marcus Rashford has urged to stop allowing opponents to take the lead after they came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 on Saturday.

The home side went ahead in the first half through a goal from Tomas Soucek and had plenty of chances to extend their advantage before Paul Pogba fired home the equaliser 20 minutes into the second period.

Three minutes later, Mason Greenwood put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team ahead before Rashford put the result beyond doubt.

Last week, United had to fight back from two goals down to beat , while they made a sloppy start in the away match against on November 7, going 1-0 behind within 20 minutes before claiming a 3-1 victory.

Rashford says United must make things easier for themselves by making more resilient starts to matches.

"We need to stop doing that. If we keep more clean sheets we will definitely win more games," he told Sky Sports when asked about his side's tendency to concede first.

"It is good that we showed spirit, but ideally we don't want to be conceding.

"We defended quite well. They have dangerous players on the counterattacks. We managed to get through it. Once you get to half-time it is a chance to regroup and we came out refocused.

"Sometimes it is not about what the manager says but what we can see on the pitch. We didn't get around them enough. Nothing threatening to the backline. The team knew what we had to do."

West Ham fans were allowed back into the stadium for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic forced the Premier League to pause in March.

"It is something the game has missed," Rashford said of the supporters' return. "It is what makes it special. It is a great feeling to have fans back."

United turn their attention to a decisive match against on Tuesday.

The Red Devils, Leipzig and are all level on points heading into the final game of the group stage,

"It is a big game," the 23-year-old said. "After you lose like we did in the Champions League [to PSG] it is important to win the next game."