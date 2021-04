‘We need to hurt Southampton first’ – Iheanacho advises ‘hungry’ Leicester City ahead of FA Cup clash

Brendan Rodgers' men and their Premier League rivals will face off at Wembley Stadium with the aim of advancing into the final

Leicester City to hurt Southampton first and do more than their Premier League rivals in Sunday’s FA semi-final clash, according to Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Foxes are yet to lift the FA Cup in their club history and they are aiming to reach the final of the competition for the first time since 1969.

Iheanacho who has been in fine form for the Foxes so far this campaign, said they hungry to lift the silverware and they will give their all against the Saints.

“We always have that hunger and desire to win trophies, of course other teams are preparing as well. We need to sacrifice so many things and give our best shot,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

“That's what we need to do. In training and on the game, we need to do what we can, work extra and give extra than what we do, I think we are getting ready to do that.

They are a strong side, they have quality individual players and they play as a team as well. We need to do more than them, we need to fight and hurt them first in the first-half so we don’t need to go behind.

During the quarter-final win over Manchester United last month, Iheanacho became the highest scoring African in the oldest cup competition in the world with his brace.

After reaching 13 goals in the competition said, the Super Eagles forward said: Personally, I'm proud of it but I don't want to think about it, I don't want to lose my focus in the game. After the season, I will start thinking about it because we are in big weeks in the FA Cup and the Premier League because we need that concentration and determination to win games and get to where we want.

"I'm in a good place at the moment, I just need to keep helping my team. I need to put in the hard work everyday, the form is coming now and I just need to keep going."