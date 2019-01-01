'We know how well they defend' - Guardiola expecting tough Brighton test

The Catalan tactician believes that their final league opponents of the season will provide a stern challenge in his side's quest for the title

boss Pep Guardiola says that 'defend well' and will pose a tough test in their final game of the Premier League season.

The reigning champions can seal the title with a win as they currently sit a point clear of Jurgen Klopp's men, who face on an intriguing final day.

Guardiola is hoping to make a fast start against Brighton, who impressively held to a draw last time out and almost got a creditable point at last month.

"It will be nice if we score first but we analyse Brighton and know how well they defend," Guardiola said.

The former and tactician has hailed his side's consistency in the title run-in and has told them to be wary not to make silly mistakes that could cost them in their last game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

"It’s a privilege. We are in this position because we won a lot of games, 13 in a row, we have to win one more in the Premier League and that is what we have to do," he said at his pre-match press conference.

"I see the team relaxed, training good, smiling a lot, completely focused on the pitch or in meetings.

"Anything can happen in the game and one mistake of our side or one incredible performance from the opponent, one mistake from the referee can decide the title.

"That’s why we have to be more precise in all the aspects we are working with these last three years and try to win the game."

The City manager also hailed the never-say-die attitude of fellow Premier League clubs in Europe of late, with both and Tottenham producing remarkable semi-final second-leg comebacks to progress to the final in dramatic fashion.

"Tottenham won in the last minute with a fantastic goal, Arsenal drew then they won 4-2 at .

"I know it is always difficult. Just focus on the game we have to play."