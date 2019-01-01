'We have VAR so why don’t you use it?' - PSG turn on referee after Lille fiasco

The champions were beaten 5-1 on the night they were set to wrap up the title at the home of their closest challengers

Paris Saint Germain’s players were involved in a furious altercation with the referee following their shock 5-1 defeat to as their planned title celebrations descended into farce.



A single point at the Stade Pierre Mauroy would have sufficed for the champions to wrap up a second title in two years, but their night fell apart in spectacular fashion followign a first half in which they lost three of their starting XI.



Skipper Thiago Silva was forced off injured with Thomas Meunier following shortly afterwards.



Juan Bernat, who had briefly levelled the scores for PSG after Meunier’s early own goal, was red carded shortly before half time.



And after the game, the beaten champions engaged the referee in a heated exchange about decisions made during the defeat.

Qatari owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi could be heard yelling: "We need to raise the level of French football!" whilst Thomas Tuchel was heard saying to sporting director Henrique, "It's the same guys that gave three penalties against us in the game.”

He replied: "Yeah, I know, same one.”

Later, Draxler called out Benoit Bastien directly, demanding: “We have VAR so why don’t you use it? Explain that to me!"Bastien was also in charge as PSG crashed out of the Coup de against Guingamp earlier in the season.

Against Lille, the second half brought no respite. PSG fell behind shortly after the break when transfer target Pepe broke away to give the hosts the lead, as the champions were made to pay for their first-half travails against the team in second place.

Jonathan Bamba made it 3-1 with 25 minutes left to play, and Gabriel headed home Lille's fourth minutes later to further compound the champions' misery.

defender Jose Fonte thumped home a header to make it five and round off the humiliation.

The loss is PSG's worst defeat since a 5-1 loss to Sedan in December 2000.

PSG's next chance to wrap up what is surely still an inevitable title will come away against on Wednesday.