'We don't want more players' - Klopp insists he is happy with Liverpool squad

The Reds boss has played down the prospect of more new arrivals at Anfield before the transfer deadline

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are unlikely to make any more signings this summer as he reinforced his faith in the current squad to compete for honours this season.

The Reds’ only new face so far has been defender Ibrahima Konate, who joined from RB Leipzig for £36 million ($50m), while midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum left to join PSG on a free transfer.

A host of other names have been linked with a move to Anfield, but the return to fitness of key players and others signing new long-term contracts has given Klopp the belief that he has all he requires to challenge the likes of Manchester City for the title this season.

What did Klopp say?

Speaking to TV2 about Liverpool’s transfer plans, Klopp said: “It is summer and the transfer window is open, then everyone expects some player signings. We will see what happens. Let’s go through the squad. Do you want to buy a new full-back? A new goalkeeper? We already have good players there.

“In midfield, we have players with a lot of experience, such as Thiago, Fabinho, [Jordan] Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. In addition, we have exciting young boys in Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones. In the attack, we have Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

“I’ve definitely forgotten someone… If you want to buy such players, you have to spend a lot of money. We do not have to do that, because the players are already here.

“You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it. We do not want more players. If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else, but it makes no sense to add more players.”

The bigger picture

Though they have not invested vast amounts in new signings, Liverpool have managed to tie down the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson to new long-term deals as Klopp looks to maintain the nucleus of the squad that delivered the title so empathically in 2019-20.

Klopp has been further boosted by the return to fitness of centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, who missed the majority of last campaign through injury.

Their absence left a huge hole in the heart of the Reds defence and contributed to their struggles throughout the 2020-21 season, which were compounded when captain Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury in February that ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

With Henderson also fit again it is understandable that Klopp believes he has what it takes to win silverware, especially as a late rally at the end of last season secured a third-place finish and a place in the Champions League.

Article continues below

However, critics will perhaps point to the money spent by the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City this summer, arguing that Liverpool could slip behind if they don’t keep investing in their squad from a position of strength.

Klopp's side open their 2021-22 Premier League campaign away at newly-promoted Norwich on Saturday.

Further reading