'We didn't show the Wigan we've worked to be' - Injured Balogun makes honest assessment after Brentford thrashing

The Latics' nine-game unbeaten streak in the Championship came to an end on Saturday after a heavy defeat at Griffin Park

Leon Balogun has admitted that Athletic were not at their best after suffering a 3-0 loss to on Saturday.

The Super Eagles centre-back could not help Paul Cook’s side at Griffin Park as he suffered a groin injury which forced him off in the sixth minute.

In his absence, ’s Said Benrahma handed Wigan their first defeat since February 8 with his hat-trick and Balogun thinks the game did not reflect the team’s recent form.

"It was a tough afternoon. I know a lot of people will blame it on the circumstances that we're in at the moment, but I felt throughout the week ever since we got this news, that the team spirit was high," he told the club website.

"We just have to face it and be honest that we did not show the Wigan that we've worked to be in the past nine games. That was not us today, sometimes you've got to put your hand up and admit that.

"Another big game is coming on Wednesday, the first of five very big games.

"At this time I'd like to use this opportunity to take everyone's minds off that because the reality is that we are not in control of the finances, we are not in control of the administration, that is not our job. Our job is on the pitch and as I said before, we were just not on it 100% today.

"We have had an unbelievable run over the last nine games. We are determined as a group, but we were not able to switch it on like we did in those nine games."

The defeat moved Wigan down to 16th in the Championship table with six points above the relegation zone.

During the week, the Latics entered administration and the international who recently penned a short-term deal has reacted to the situation, praising the support the team has received from fans so far.

"We have received a lot of support. I heard before the game from my girlfriend that the fans had raised £60,000 before kick off,” he continued.

“I have seen it on Twitter and Instagram and we are all aware of what the fans are doing, it just means now that being collective as a group, as employees of the club, as fans, show that we are one big family and keep the momentum going after today.

"It's £100,000 in less than 24 hours. It's very, very touching and at the same time, again, it's another reason for us all to focus on doing our jobs correctly in the way we have done in the nine games before today.

"The reality is that we are still in a very good position as players, so we should just be focused on doing everything that is within our control and make sure that we give 100%. That's what the lads are going to do, I know that.

"I can't speak for anybody, but I know with the things I have felt this week, the staff and the manager have given us some really good speeches. He's given us the right confidence.”