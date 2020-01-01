'We didn't help him tonight' - Klopp backs Adrian while revealing extent of Alisson injury

The goalkeeper missed Sunday's 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa, and it appears the Reds will be without the Brazilian for quite some time

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker is likely to be missing for six weeks through injury, but says the Brazilian’s absence was not the reason for the Reds’ incredible 7-2 defeat at .

Alisson was ruled out of the game at Villa Park having damaged his shoulder in training on Saturday. And without their No.1, the reigning champions were taken apart by a confident, well-drilled Villa side.

Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick and Jack Grealish netted twice after the break to condemn to their heaviest defeat since 1963. It is the first time any reigning English champion has conceded seven times in a game since Arsenal in 1953, though in truth the damage could have been even greater given the chances Villa squandered.

Klopp revealed afterwards that Alisson had “no chance” of featuring in Liverpool’s next game, a daunting-looking trip to Goodison to take on early-season pace-setters in a fortnight’s time.

“It could have been worse, for sure, so we were slightly lucky,” Klopp told his post-match press conference. “But he has no chance to play against .

“I don't want to put a timeframe but four weeks is possible, six weeks more likely."

Adrian, Alisson’s deputy, was culpable for Villa’s first goal, gifting the ball to Grealish who played in Watkins to score inside four minutes. The Spaniard, generally, produced a nervy performance, though he was by no means alone in that.

“The first goal was not good but I don’t think he had anything to do with the other goals,” Klopp said. “We didn’t help him tonight.

“He is a really good goalie. Last year we played 11 games with him and won pretty much all. Tonight our goalie was not the problem. The reaction to the first goal was not his problem, it was our problem.

“It is not often I have seen games like this. I am old enough to know strange things can happen in football. You could see in moments that in challenges Aston Villa wanted it more and that is something I saw and I don’t like.”

Klopp gave credit to Villa, who have now won their opening three games of a top-flight campaign for the first time since 1962-63, but denied suggestions his side’s preparation had been hampered by the absence of Alisson, and positive COVID-19 tests for both Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane.

“That is for the supporters and journalists,” he said. “I don’t need one excuse.

“Whatever team I had tonight, I would not expect to lose 7-2. Aston Villa did really, really well but we helped as well. A game like this, it should not happen, 100 per cent, but it was nothing to do with the players who missed, or the players who replaced them.”

He added: “Nothing what I could say tonight could help that result so why should I be completely outraged?

“Is it a one-off? I would like to think so but the proof of that will be in the next couple of weeks or months.

“A game like that should not happen, 100 percent. I don’t think I lost that high. It is not a personal defeat but it is a massive one. It is important how we react. The only problem is we cannot react tomorrow.

“These boys are very self-critical and they know everyone has his hand in this result. We have to deal with it and we will deal with it.”