'We changed society' - England boss Wiegman reflects on historic Euros win

The Lionesses are celebrating after downing Germany at Wembley on Sunday

England women's coach Sarina Wiegman believes that her side's Euro 2020 win will make a profound impact on perceptions of the game. The Lionesses fought their way to glory on Sunday at the expense of Germany, sealing a 2-1 win after extra time.

It is the nation's first trophy in the women's game while also breaking a senior drought which stretches back to 1966.

What did Wiegman say about win?

“The world around us will be changed,” Wiegman told reporters after the game.

“It’s positive but we have to be aware of it too. But we’ve changed society. That’s what we want. It’s so much more than football. We want to win, but through football you can make little changes in society and that’s what we hoped for.

“This has done so much for the game and for women and society. In England, but also across the world. It’s so nice to see how enthusiastic everyone was, inside and outside the stadium."

What's next for the Lionesses?

Sunday's victory makes England one of five teams to have lifted the Women's European Championship, and Wiegman is aware that the pressure to succeed will only grow with this success.

"Now we won the Euros the expectation will go up again. First we will party. We are really proud," she added.

"The development of this game has gone so fast, so many countries could win this tournament. We have all seen that. It’s not easy to win this tournament and next year that will be too.

"The top countries develop but so do those just under the top too. It is getting closer and closer especially in Euros. "But now it is time to party then hopefully some time off."