'We certainly have to do something' - Sarri expects Juventus activity during transfer window

The Old Lady have been busy in the transfer market so far, and their new manager expects there to be more movement in terms of incomings and outgoings

head coach Maurizio Sarri expects the champions to make more signings before the transfer window closes.

It has been a busy off-season for Juve, who have signed Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Luca Pellegrini, Merih Demiral and Gianluigi Buffon.

Juve have also been linked with former midfielder and star Paul Pogba, as well as outcast Mauro Icardi.

There is also uncertainty over the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi and Mario Mandzukic, and Sarri provided a transfer update following Sunday's International Champions Cup loss to thanks to Harry Kane’s last-gasp goal from the halfway line.

"I don't want to occupy myself too much on the market because I think that's the right thing to do and because I keep much less of an eye on it than those who are in charge," said Sarri.

"Maybe there are leagues and players I don't know about. Therefore, it's better to leave it to those who are in charge.

"We have lots of players in certain positions and less in others, but we're talking about a situation where I have seven players in Turin carrying injuries and five who have yet to return from international commitments.

"I think the club, between now and the end of the transfer window, will do something in terms of incomings, but we'll also have to do something in terms of outgoings.

"We have so many players right now that we'll have to keep two or three out of our squad. We certainly have to do something."

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target at the National Stadium in Singapore, where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner put Juve ahead four minutes after Higuain cancelled out Erik Lamela's opener.

Tottenham, however, stormed back thanks to Lucas Moura and Harry Kane's stunning long-range effort in the 93rd minute.

Discussing Ronaldo, Sarri was quick to lavish praise, saying: "Cristiano's the best player in this team.

“Therefore, we must set up the other 10 well defensively. He can play anywhere on the field. He's the best and it's important for him to be free on the pitch."