We can't be 100 percent fit for Premier League resumption – Samatta

The Taifa Stars player assures Villa fans he is keeping himself in good shape during this period of the Covid-19 pandemic

striker Mbwana Samatta has confirmed he is training hard and getting ready for the English Premier League to resume.

The Taifa Stars captain joined during the January transfer window to become the first Tanzanian to feature in the English Premier League.

Speaking via social media as reported by Daily News, Samatta said, despite training solo, he is taking the practice sessions seriously as per recommendations by the club's fitness coaches.

“You are allowed to keep fit in any way you want, provided you do not contact the coronavirus and to maintain the same rhythm as before which is very important to any player,” Samatta is quoted by Daily News.

“Generally, you cannot be hundred percent fit because you don't play games, and you are deprived of certain training sessions especially the ones done together with your teammates but those which we can manage to maintain, we are regularly practising them.”

Samatta was due to captain Taifa Stars for the first time since moving to the Premier League against in Group J of the (Afcon) qualifiers before they were cancelled due to Covid-19 threat.

Until now, Stars remain third in the group with three points similar to second-placed Libya only to be separated by goal difference while Tunisia leads the group with six points from two matches each. Equatorial Guinea, who are winless and pointless, occupies fourth place.

Samatta became the first Tanzanian to play in the Premier League and he is tasked to help his team from being relegated this season as they currently sit 19th on the table with 25 points from 28 matches.