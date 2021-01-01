'We can win a lot of trophies' - USMNT defender Cannon tips his side for World Cup success

The 22-year-old believes his national team is destined for big things in the future

U.S. national team right-back Reggie Cannon has tipped his side to win "a lot of trophies" in the future.

Though many are focused on the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. will co-host along with Canada and Mexico, the Boavista defender believes his side can go far at next year's tournament in Qatar.

The USMNT, of course, will first have to qualify, a feat they shockingly failed to achieve for the previous tournament in Russia.

What has been said?

Speaking to The Guardian, Cannon said: “I think this team can win a lot of trophies. The World Cup is the end goal but first we are focused on the Nations League and friendlies coming up.

"I think with the talent this group has and the depth we are getting in each position, I think this team can make a deep, deep run in the next World Cup.

“I see a lot of people say 2026 is going to be the big chance for USA considering where it is and everyone having the chance to develop at the biggest clubs, I do believe that but our focus is on the next World Cup, making sure we qualify and get those experiences under the belt.

"I think it’s going to be huge. This squad has so much quality, playing at some of the world’s biggest clubs, making huge impacts. It just gives motivation to a lot of the young guys to keep going.”

Why is the USMNT optimistic?

The U.S. has a plethora of young talent at some of Europe's biggest sides, including Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Sergino Dest (Barcelona), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and others.

Cannon himself has been an ever-present at Boavista since joining last summer, and has already been tipped to move to a bigger league.

What's next for the USMNT?

The USMNT is facing an extremely busy 2021, with friendlies later this month against Jamaica and Northern Ireland preceding some big competitions to follow.

In the summer, Gregg Berhalter's side will face Honduras in a Nations League semifinal, and will also participate in the Gold Cup – Concacaf's regional championship.

Then in the fall, the U.S. will begin qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

