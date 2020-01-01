'We are Bayern Munich' - Neymar & Mbappe threat doesn't scare World Cup winner Pavard

The Frenchman is eager to take down the Ligue 1 giants and believes his side are more than capable of stopping their stars

don't have to be afraid of heading into the final, according to defender Benjamin Pavard.

Hansi Flick's side booked their spot in the decider after a comfortable 3-0 semi-final win against Lyon on Wednesday, with goals from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski wrapping up the result.

PSG, meanwhile, also claimed a 3-0 victory the night before against outfit and are desperate to claim their first Champions League title.

Bayern will enter the final as favourites, though, having won 10 consecutive games in the competition, and Pavard stressed the German giants must back themselves to get the job done on Sunday.

"It's nice, it's a dream to play this competition and even more to play a final," Pavard told RMC Sport.

"It's against Paris so I'm glad it's against a French club. We knew were going to wait and block, which is what they did, but luckily they didn’t score. We play high so we leave space in behind as a result, but we were warned that if OL broke our line they would be dangerous.

He added: "We will retain the positive attitude, we won and we will prepare as best we can for the final. There will be two great teams in the final but we are calm, no one scares us. We had a great season and we have to make it happen with this title. We are Bayern Munich."

On the threat of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Pavard was similarly confident in his response: "They’re a very complete team but we don't have to be afraid of them.

"We are a great team and we showed it [tonight]. We are serene. We had a big season and now we have to make it happen."

Pavard, who won the World Cup with in 2018, has recovered well from a recent ankle injury that saw him miss Bayern's past two games and revealed the unique way he was able to channel the Champions League during his recovery.

"I feel good, the ankle is fine. I'm back three weeks early - my goal was to be with the squad," he said.

"I put on Champions League music during my rehabilitation."