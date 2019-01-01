Watford’s Sarr joins Mane and El Hadji Diouf in Premier League’s hallowed ranks

The winger is the 27th Senegalese to score in the English top-flight after his strike against the Saints on Saturday

Ismaila Sarr becomes the 27th Senegalese to score in the Premier League after his goal against .

Making his eighth English top-flight appearance for the Hornets following his move from in August, the winger’s strike gave his team a 1-0 lead at St Mary’s Stadium.

Sarr dashes down the inside-right channel, beats Jack Stephens before driving the ball past goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Sarr is set racing away by Capoue, composes himself and slots it home!



Get in!!!



⏱️ 24'

⚽ 0-1#SOUWAT — Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 30, 2019

With that, he joins the likes of El Hadji Diouf, Demba Ba, Khalilou Fadiga, Oumar Niasse and Papa Diop as Senegalese to have scored in the competition.

27 - Ismaila Sarr is the 27th different Senegalese player to score a Premier League goal - among African nations, only (31) have had more different scorers in the competition. Lions. #SOUWAT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2019

Incidentally, the goal is his first Premier League strike with his first goal in coming against Coventry City in the English League Cup.

Before joining Watford on a five-year contract, the 21-year-old had featured for Metz and Rennes in the French League.

Victory for Quique Flores’ men will hand them their second away win this term. They are ranked 18th in the log.

They travel to the King Power Stadium for their next encounter with on Wednesday.