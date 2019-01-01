Watford's Javi Garcia insists Crystal Palace are more than Wilfried Zaha

Ahead of the Hornets visit to Selhurst Park, the Spaniard, aware of the Ivorian's abilities, is focused on stopping every of the Eagles' threats

Watford manager Javi Garcia has warned that his team will work to neutralise Crystal Palace threats and not just Wilfried Zaha in Saturday's Premier League meeting.

The Hornets travel to Selhurst Park with a mission of grabbing all three points after settling for the spoils in their last two league encounters.

Coming from their comfortable FA Cup win over Woking, Watford are hoping to edge Roy Hodgson’s men who are having a solid run of form with Zaha starring.

The 26-year-old, scorer of three goals in 18 top-flight outings, boasts of pace and trickery in opposition's defences and has won the Eagles’ 52 fouls so far this campaign.

When quizzed about talisman's threat against his side, Garcia told club website: “We try to do like we usually we do with rest of the teams: with a collective vision, with a collective plan, never thinking about an individual plan.

"We know he is an important player for them, but you see the quality of all the players they have.

“They are a very good squad, in Townsend, in Ayew and all of them are dangerous and good players.

"Zaha is different as he is a player who dribbles a lot and we know it and we have to be ready to control him, Townsend and other players they have. We have to be ready to do little adjustments against Palace.”

Zaha who is yet to score a Premier League goal since his last effort against Huddersfield Town on September 15 will hope to end the drought on Saturday.