Watch: Rulli howler restores Liverpool lead after Villarreal stun Reds with two first-half goals in Champions League semi

Ryan Tolmich
Getty

The Spanish side left the English giants stunned with two finishes that changed the tie

Villarreal stunned Liverpool with a pair of first-half goals, but a howler from goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli helped the Reds jump back into the lead.

Boulaye Dia gave Villarreal the lead on the day within three minutes beforeFrancis Coquelin leveled the scoreline with his side's second shot on target of the entire tie, leaving the Premier League giants stunned.

However, the Reds emerged from the dressing room with a renewed sense of purpose, with their efforts rewarded as Rulli let Fabinho's shot slip through his grasp.

Editors' Picks

Watch: Villarreal's first-half goals

Watch: Fabinho's shot slips through

Further reading