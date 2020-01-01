Primera División

Video: Two dramatic derbies and history made in Mallorca - the best of La Liga

Barca made a winning return as Lionel Messi set another record, there was late drama in Valencia and Fernando Reges helped Sevilla edge Real Betis

Lionel Messi became the first player to score 20 LaLiga goals in 12 consecutive seasons as Barcelona made a winning return against RCD Mallorca on Saturday. 

Arturo Vidal headed the league leaders in front, just 65 seconds into their first match since March 7 following the coronavirus pandemic. 

Quique Setien's side cruised to a 4-0 victory, Messi rounding off the scoring to add to his impressive collection of La Liga records.  

    Sevilla prevailed 2-0 in El Gran Derbi against Real Betis, Fernando Reges scoring the game-sealing second goal from a 62nd-minute corner.  

    And there was late drama at Mestalla where Rodrigo looked have scored an 89th-minute Valencia winner, only for Gonzalo Melero to level from the penalty spot in the eighth minute of added time, rescuing a point for Levante.

