Watch: Tierney keeps promise to meet 'inspiration' fan
Andrew Steel
Getty
Kieran Tierney kept his promise to meet with a young disabled fan ahead of Arsenal's match against Liverpool on Wednesday after hailing the young supporter as an "inspiration".
The fan, named Cameron, was previously pictured on social media as a diehard Gunners supporter, and was attending the game against the Reds before undergoing major surgery.
Tierney previously stated that he hoped to organise a meeting with the youngster before Mikel Arteta's side faced Jurgen Klopp's visitors and the club have now released a video showing him true to his word.
