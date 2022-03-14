Watch Thiago turn on the skill as Liverpool train ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool playmaker Thiago showcased an exceptional bit of skill for a superb training ground finish on Monday as the Reds continue to pick up the pace ahead of their vital Premier League clash with Arsenal this week.

Jurgen Klopp's side travel to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday to play their game in hand as they continue to fight for the title against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have been tough to beat in recent weeks amid their own top four challenge - but Liverpool's own Spainiard might have something to say about the result if he can translate his training run finish onto the pitch in a couple of days.

Watch: Thiago shows off skills in Liverpool training

