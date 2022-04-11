Neymar and Marco Verratti played keepy-ups with Novak Djokovic using a giant tennis ball while visiting the Monte Carlo Masters tournament on Monday.

The Paris Saint-Germain duo have been enjoying some downtime in Monaco after their latest Ligue 1 win, which saw Neymar score a hat-trick in a 6-1 victory over Clermont Foot.

The Brazilian had the opportunity to enter the players' area at the clay court event alongside Verratti, where they were able to meet 20-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic and test out his skills with a ball at his feet.

Watch: Neymar and Verratti play keepy-ups

Djokovic posted a video of his meeting with Neymar and Verratti on Twitter ahead of his round of 32 match against Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday.

