WATCH: Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo all ring in for birthday celebration for Hulk's sons

The forward's children celebrated their birthdays earlier this week - and got a cameo message from some superstars

Brazil legend Hulk's two sons got a birthday treat for the ages when they received a happy day message from a trio of modern day football legends in Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The forward's two sons Ian and Tiago celebrated their 14th and 12th birthdays earlier this month on July 20.

And to make the day even a little bit more magical, their father called in a favour from his Selecao team-mate, the latter's Paris Saint-Germain pal and another Ballon d'Or winner.

Article continues below

Watch: Hulk rings in special birthday surprise from legendary trio

"My children Ian and Tiago had their birthday on July 20," Hulk wrote on an Instagram post. "Ian [is] 14 and Tiago [is] 12 years old.

"They asked me for nothing material as a gift - [instead] they wanted something unusual and surprising.

"As they are passionate about football, nothing better than being congratulated by the best in the world! [My] gratitude to the great idols and friends Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano."