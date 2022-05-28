Watch: Mourinho quite literally parks Roma bus in viral clip

The Portuguese manager proved he can park the bus in more ways than one as his team celebrated their Europa Conference League title

Jose Mourinho, who fans have ridiculed for his apparent 'parking the bus' tactics in the past, has, quite literally, parked the Roma team bus in a viral clip.

The Portuguese manager got behind the wheel as his team celebrated their Europa Conference League success.

Mourinho got to drive the bus as his players cheered him on, but he almost crashed and then had to park up for a while as he had seemingly left the team's goalkeeping coach, Nuno Santos, behind.

Watch Mourinho drive the Roma team bus

Jose Mourinho got to drive the Roma parade bus before the parade started 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jEQS67N2Ck — J (@MourinhoPics) May 27, 2022

Why does Mourinho have a 'park the bus' reputation?

The 'park the bus' reference to Mourinho first emerged when the Portuguese was in charge of Chelsea.

Ironically, Mourinho initially used the phrase to criticise Tottenham for their defensive style in a game against the Blues.

But the ex-Manchester United boss himself was criticised by rival fans for being an ultra-defensive coach and has been accused of parking the bus in front of the goal in several big games over the years.

One notable occasion was in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona in 2010, when his Inter team went on to win the competition.

Mourinho jokingly claimed his side did more than park the bus in that particular game, insisting they actually "parked the plane" in front of their own goal to only concede one goal at Camp Bou and secure a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Further reading