WATCH: More VAR controversy! Martinelli has opener ruled out against Man Utd for soft foul

- Gabriel Martinelli scored early on
- Goal was chalked off for soft foul in build-up
- The latest incident to spark debate over VAR
WHAT HAPPENED? Martinelli thought he'd put his side 1-0 up with a fine finish. However, following a VAR review, referee Paul Tierney disallowed his strike for a foul on Christian Eriksen by Martin Odegaard.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision was the latest in a long line of controversial VAR calls this weekend. On Saturday, West Ham had a late equaliser ruled out against Chelsea which left David Moyes fuming, and Frank Lampard was also angry that Virgil van Dijk was not dismissed for a studs-up tackle in the Merseyside derby.