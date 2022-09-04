WATCH: More VAR controversy! Martinelli has opener ruled out against Man Utd for soft foul

Matt O'Connor-Simpson|
Arsenal Man Utd 2022-23Getty Images
VAR was once again the subject of controversy after Arsenal had an early opener ruled out against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

  • Gabriel Martinelli scored early on
  • Goal was chalked off for soft foul in build-up
  • The latest incident to spark debate over VAR

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinelli thought he'd put his side 1-0 up with a fine finish. However, following a VAR review, referee Paul Tierney disallowed his strike for a foul on Christian Eriksen by Martin Odegaard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision was the latest in a long line of controversial VAR calls this weekend. On Saturday, West Ham had a late equaliser ruled out against Chelsea which left David Moyes fuming, and Frank Lampard was also angry that Virgil van Dijk was not dismissed for a studs-up tackle in the Merseyside derby.

The right call?

Was Paul Tierney correct to rule out Martinelli's opener at Old Trafford?