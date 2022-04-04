Kylian Mbappe gave an interview in perfect Spanish to fire up transfer rumours linking him with Real Madrid after Paris Saint-Germain's 5-1 win against Lorient.

Mbappe scored twice and laid on two assists as PSG took another giant step towards the Ligue 1 title on Sunday, with Neymar and Lionel Messi also getting in on the goals act.

Speculation over Mbappe's future continues to rage despite his electrifying form at Parc des Princes, with GOAL reporting Madrid are confident of signing the 23-year-old on a free transfer this summer.

Watch: Mbappe shows off his Spanish

Mbappe spoke in fluent Spanish during an interview with ESPN Argentina after his latest run-out for PSG, while insisting that he has yet to make a final decision on his future.

"I said on French television that I had not made my decision, he recalled," said the World Cup winner. "I am calm. I am finishing my season and I am well in my head. We will see what will happen.

"I play with Messi, I have a lot of fun playing with him and we will see after."

Pressed further on Messi, Mbappe replied: "To see him every day, to see what he can do. He can improve my game because he is a unique player.

"I have the chance to play with him. It's an honour. I am learning a lot with him. He's a unique player, a legend who will remain in the history of football. It's a pleasure for me."

¿Se va al Real Madrid o se queda en el PSG? Kylian Mbappé habló de su futuro la próxima temporada. ¡Calma! @SC_ESPN pic.twitter.com/o0Aspav41y — ESPN Fútbol Argentina (@ESPNFutbolArg) April 3, 2022

Mbappe still open to PSG extension

Mbappe had earlier spoken to reporters in the mixed zone at Parc des Princes, and gave the clearest indication yet that he could still choose to sign a contract extension at PSG.

"Is staying at PSG is possible? Yes of course," he said.

