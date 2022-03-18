Watch: Marsch's Leeds seal another incredible comeback against Wolves to boost Premier League survival hopes

Luke Ayling seized a stunning late winner for Leeds United to bolster the Whites' survival prospects in the Premier League, as they fought back from two goals down to win 3-2 against ten-men Wolves at Molineux.

Having conceded a brace before the break, the visitors fought back after Raul Jimenez's dismissal, with finishes for Jack Harrison and Rodrigo tying things up before Ayling netted in stoppage time to put Jesse Marsch's men over the top.

It marked the second game on the trot where Leeds seized victory in dramatic injury-time circumstances, having been forced to battle for a win against Norwich last time out - and their winning defender even attempted to replicate Robbie Keane's old club celebration too.

Watch Ayling seize dramatic late winner for Leeds to help boost Premier League hopes

You couldn't write this! 🤯



Leeds have completed a remarkable second-half comeback from 2-0 down 😱



Luke Ayling grabs the winner in the 91st minute 😲

THIS. IS. MARSCH.



Leeds United have come back from 2-0 down to take the lead in stoppage time!

📺: @USA_Network #WOLLEE pic.twitter.com/sfUqEW7jmH — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 18, 2022

Marsch hails team resolve after late victory

Coach Marsch, who has now notched his second win since succeeding Marcelo Bielsa, hailed the spirit of his squad as they overcame a succession of injuries to players including Patrick Bamford and Illan Meslier to pull a remarkable result out of the bag.

"It’s a group that has big hearts, quality young men and I’m very thankful to be here with them and to be in a fight with them because, even though I’ve only been here a short while, I believe in them," he told Sky Sports.

"When we were a man up you hope we can push on and then we can push for the second goal and that’s what happened. We are still learning and adjusting to the football I want us to play but in the meantime I know we can draw on the mentality and the identity of the club.

"I think we still have a lot of work to do and I am just focused on controlling our mentality and work ethic and if we control that then I think we have the quality to do well."

1999 - @LUFC have won back-to-back Premier League matches courtesy of 90th+ minute winning goals for the first time since November/December 1999 against Southampton and Derby. Fight.

A bad decision?

The game was not without controversy, though, as Jimenez's dismissal left Wolves infuriated.

After the match, Wolves boss Bruno Lage took aim at the referee, saying that his side should never have gone a man down.



"Everyone saw what happened and now they have the chance to watch on TV." he told BBC Match of the Day. "It's a body contact, Raul tried to win the ball. Bad decision - and he continued with the opinion he did a good decision

"In the 45 minutes I think we were the better team. We were a much better team than our opponents. I am very proud of my players."

