Watch: Lukaku spurns golden chance to cut Chelsea deficit against Real Madrid

Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea woes continued on Wednesday as he missed a fabulous opportunity to put his side within reach of Real Madrid.

Lukaku was sent on with the Blues trailing 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie and had been on the pitch for just over five minutes when he had the chance to net a free header.

To the Belgian's anguish his effort skewed wide, continuing the nightmare run of form he has endured since returning to Stamford Bridge from Inter last summer.

Watch: Lukaku misses the target

Benzema would have buried this one 😉 pic.twitter.com/XVpykozdir — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 6, 2022

