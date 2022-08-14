WATCH: Koulibaly scores stunning volley against Tottenham on Chelsea home debut

- Koulibaly volleys home his first Chelsea goal
- The defender was making his home debut
- Fellow new signing Cucurella provided the assist
WHAT HAPPENED?: With the scores level at 0-0 Marc Cucurella whipped in an out-swinging corner in the 19th minute. Thanks to some questionable Spurs marking, Koulibaly was left completely free in the box and he met the cross with a sweet volley which flew past Hugo Lloris.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal puts Chelsea on course for their second Premier League win of the season against one of their biggest rivals. Spurs' recent record against the Blues is terrible, with Chelsea beating them four times in all competitions last season.