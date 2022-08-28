WATCH: Kane's perfect penalty streak ends as Henderson denies Spurs star

- Henderson deny's England team-mate Kane
- Goalkeeper has only conceded one of five penalties in Premier League
- Kane had scored his last 21 penalties
WHAT HAPPENED? A Steve Cook handball saw Tottenham awarded a penalty and Harry Kane stepped up to take it. The Tottenham striker was denied in spectacular fashion as Henderson dived low to his right to deny Kane from making it 2-0, though the England star went on to score again later on.
𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗧𝗬 𝗦𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗗! Dean Henderson with an amazing save to deny Harry Kane 👐 pic.twitter.com/1qGjGjK7HM— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2022
Dean Henderson comes up BIG again!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 28, 2022
He saves the Harry Kane penalty then tips his cap to the crowd at the City Ground. #NFFC
📺: @USA_Network & @TelemundoSports #MyPLMorning | #NFOTOT pic.twitter.com/IxB7eTDYIw
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dean Henderson has now saved the last two penalties he has faced in the Premier League, denying Declan Rice from the spot to give Nottingham Forest their only win of the season against West Ham.