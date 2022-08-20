WATCH: Kane surpasses Aguero to break single-club Premier League goal record

Harry Kane has scored his 185th Premier League goal for Tottenham - the most for a single club in the competition's history.

Header wins game for Spurs

Overtakes Aguero in all-time standings

Kane's 250th club goal in all competitions

WHAT HAPPENED? After crashing a header against the crossbar just minutes into the second-half, it wasn't long before Kane got himself on the scoresheet. The England captain was positioned perfectly as a Spurs corner was glanced on by Ivan Perisic, meaning all he had to do was nod home to give his team the lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Harry Kane has now scored 185 Premier League goals for Tottenham, the most any player has for one club. He overtakes Sergio Aguero, who scored 184 goals for Manchester City. Kane now has also scored 250 goals for Tottenham in all competitions, only 16 goals off Jimmy Greaves' record of 266.